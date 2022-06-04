Hyve (HYVE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $248,843.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $248,843.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00430758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

