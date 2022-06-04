IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $148.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 432,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,428. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 585.97 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $161.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

