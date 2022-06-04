Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1,279.88 or 0.04291367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $396,763.05 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00623285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00436659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

