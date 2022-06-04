ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

ICL opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $23.832 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,682,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,878,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,119,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

