ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $871.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 633,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,648. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.57 and its 200 day moving average is $251.28.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

