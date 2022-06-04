IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.93

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.93 and traded as low as $30.56. IGM Financial shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,406 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.4444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

