Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.