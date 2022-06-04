IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 1,860 ($23.53) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.90) to GBX 1,400 ($17.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,431.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IMI has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

