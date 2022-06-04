Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). Immatics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42). Immatics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $10,401,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 206,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,805. Immatics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

