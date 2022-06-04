Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). Immatics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42). Immatics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.97%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $10,401,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 206,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,805. Immatics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.
About Immatics (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
