Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immatics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.97%.
Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.99 on Friday. Immatics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
