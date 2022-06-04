Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immatics had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.99 on Friday. Immatics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immatics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

