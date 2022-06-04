Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) price objective on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.57) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.57) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,188 ($27.68).

IMB opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($22.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,888 ($23.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,701.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,664.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

