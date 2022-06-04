Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $6,457,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $2,894,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.