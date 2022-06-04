Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 4,845.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 544,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Infinera has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

