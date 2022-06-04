Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $107.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. 347,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

