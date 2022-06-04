Innova Price Reaches $0.0481 on Exchanges (INN)

Innova (INN) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Innova has traded 307.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $331,984.80 and $549.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.