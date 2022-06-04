Insider Buying: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Acquires 72,469 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,341,262.69.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$60.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.57. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$53.36 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.