Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £4,965.84 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £4,965.84 ($6,282.69).

Francesca Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Francesca Ecsery bought 5,936 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 842 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £49,981.12 ($63,235.22).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Francesca Ecsery bought 618 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £5,358.06 ($6,778.92).

Shares of LON FCIT opened at GBX 831 ($10.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 767.21 ($9.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 953 ($12.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 836.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 864.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

