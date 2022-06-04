Insider Buying: INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CFO Acquires 52,632 Shares of Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) CFO Andrea Goren purchased 52,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares in the company, valued at $122,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $0.90 on Friday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVO shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.