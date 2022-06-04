Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Acquires $78,628.20 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,425,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,780.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $9.68 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

