Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells 1,971 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $23,770.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,548 shares in the company, valued at $742,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ATOM opened at $11.55 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Atomera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
