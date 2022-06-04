Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells 1,971 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $23,770.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,548 shares in the company, valued at $742,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATOM opened at $11.55 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Atomera by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 727,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 102,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atomera by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atomera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

