Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells 191,591 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berry alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Berry by 74.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Berry by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.