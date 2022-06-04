Insider Selling: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.