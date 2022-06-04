Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $73,248.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,298.90 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,301.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,426.72.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

