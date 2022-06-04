Insider Selling: Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £205,530 in Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($260,032.89).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.29) on Friday. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.64). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 386.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 330 ($4.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.01) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.44) to GBX 385 ($4.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 478.57 ($6.05).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

