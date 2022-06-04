Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 16,241 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00.

G. Glenn Menuz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total transaction of C$1,193,328.47.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$73.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.69.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

