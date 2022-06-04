Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells $49,815.20 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UCTT stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

