Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells $49,815.20 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
UCTT stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $60.84.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
