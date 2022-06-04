Insider Selling: Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,780.

Thomas Scott Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 4,300 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$17,630.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$56,040.42.

On Thursday, May 19th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00.

TSE URB opened at C$3.95 on Friday. Urbana Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.75.

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.85 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

