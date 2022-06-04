Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

