International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,173 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.12% of International Paper worth $20,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in International Paper by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 254,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

