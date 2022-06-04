Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:VLT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
