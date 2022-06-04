Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VLT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

