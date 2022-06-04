Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

VPV opened at $11.05 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

