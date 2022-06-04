Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTM. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000.

RTM traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.12. 7,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,240. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $155.88 and a 52 week high of $192.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.60 and a 200 day moving average of $177.49.

