INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Director Matthew K. Szot Buys 14,474 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Szot purchased 14,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,216.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of INVO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

INVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

