IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.19. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,731. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 56.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 35.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2,282.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 108.5% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

