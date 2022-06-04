IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

IRMD opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $427.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,029,000. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IRadimed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

