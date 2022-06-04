iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $158.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

