iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

