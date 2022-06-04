Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 590,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,966. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.98.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

