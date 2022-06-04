Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 590,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,966. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.98.
In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
