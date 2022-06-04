Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 86,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,787.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 848,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,442. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.40.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

