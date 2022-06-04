Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading Up 8.7%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 452,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 538,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Jamf had a negative net margin of 24.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

