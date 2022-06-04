Jason W. Reese Acquires 6,291 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $15,161.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,996.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.