Jason W. Reese Acquires 6,291 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $15,161.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,996.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

