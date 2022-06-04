JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

