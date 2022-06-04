Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

