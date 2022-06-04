Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $585.61

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.61 ($7.41) and traded as low as GBX 532.50 ($6.74). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.74), with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 583.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 601.42. The company has a market cap of £163.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945 ($12,582.24).

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

