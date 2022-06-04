JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,573,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.