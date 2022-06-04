Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,306 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

