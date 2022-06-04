Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.73. 482,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,542. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

