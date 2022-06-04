Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

KRC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 639,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

