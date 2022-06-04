Kineko Price Hits $0.0738 on Major Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $689,279.19 and $160,026.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.01161866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00436545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.