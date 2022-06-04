Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $156.27 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

